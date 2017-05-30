Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Curator decries low patronage of museums in Kaduna

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Curator, National Museum and Monuments, Kaduna, Mr Shuaibu Umaru on Tuesday decried the low patronage of museums in the state. Umaru said in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot in Kaduna that more awareness needed to be created for institutions to know the importance of patronizing museums. “Lack of enlightenment makes various educational institution […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.