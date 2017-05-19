Cure Your Craving Without Feeling Guilty! A List of Low Calories Snacks to Keep You Full!

There is nobody that does not love good snacks. It curbs hunger between meals and also keeps the body fueled from early morning until late night dinners.

For anyone trying to curb weight, snacks can become quite a challenge. Small tempting bites can trap nutrition boosts as they have loads of unnecessary calories and provide a lack of sufficient nutrients. Calorie intake in turn becomes nutritionally void.

Snacks have developed a negative link to them , but no worries there is no need to fade mid morning nibbles. Bite size snacks are important in diets because they provide midday energy. Also healthy snacks resolve hunger pangs and prevent over eating at meal times.

Not all snacks are healthy. Ensure you do not keep unhealthy snacks nearby to steer away mindless nibbling. Avoid all snacks in the ‘junk-food’ categories – candy, chips, ice-cream and cookies. The best way to keep from eating junk food or other unhealthy snacks is to not have these foods stored in your home.

There are many benefits to healthy snacking:

Healthy snacking stabilises blood sugar levels.

Healthy snacking balances blood sugar levels if a consistent intake of carbs is kept. It is helpful as diabetes can cause heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity

Healthy snacking fuel you up with nutrients throughout the day.

Healthy snacks meets daily nutrition requirements . The best options that are dense in nutrients include whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and low-fat dairy.

French fries are a worldwide guilty pleasure. Swapping carrots for the spuds leaves you with a scrumptious alternative of the deep fried temptations. Roast carrots allow natural sweetness to emerge and makes a combination of a crispy finish with a soft interior, sure to tantalize the taste buds. Every serving of carrot fries comes with a healthy dose of beta carotene, fiber and vitamin A, promoting a healthy vision and skin. Top up with some basil and Parmesan sprinkles and make a sweet,savory treat.

Another way to break free from greasy deep fried french fries that cause upset stomachs are these sweet potato wedges. Seasoned with a flavor of spices with limited oil to make them crispy. Paired with a garlic and avocado mix that is packed with a healthy chunk of omega-3 fats. Drool on.

This raw green collard wrap is vibrant and bursts with an abundance of whole foods. A rainbow of delicious vegetables and wrapped in an awesome collard. This leafy green is packed with vitamins A, vitamin C and vitamin K. It is an excellent antioxidant and anti inflammatory source. Collards double as the most healthy sandwich wrap. They are gluten free, unprocessed and low in calories!

A power snack of note, delectable with Nutella adding that ideal sweetness. Whole-wheat flour used brings fiber, antioxidants which are needed, with yogurt and protein powder giving it muscle!

Quick and easy to prepare these snacks come packed with a protein punch and a few common pantry staple ingredients. The bites are far more tasty and a healthy alternative to potato chips.

An appetizer sure to please crowds without dairy, reducing calories and fat. It is filled with artichokes rich in fiber, and is rich with white beans, with a cream with texture and a tasty flavor of spices, lemon and herbs. Artichokes are full of antioxidants, potassium, vitamin C, magnesium and folic acid. A snack away dip!

These veggie baked cakes are a delicacy gluten-free wonder. The appetizer is rich in fiber. The sweet potato and kale and sweet potatoes keep the delicate quinoa mixture together.

The flavored dip is perfect for most dietary limitations (vegan, gluten-free, soy free). With oregano and sun-dried tomatoes it evokes a divine taste. Enjoy it with fresh veggies for a good healthy snack.

Real cheddar, coconut flour and almond flour with a dash of cayenne powder. Stick them in your handbag and nibble away!

Cooked brown rice with a dash of vanilla soy milk plus raisins packs a delightful warm punch.

This healthy delight ground beef munch filled in cruchy cabbage outlays can be served as an appetizer or a main course.

Low calorie Sweet Snack delights

We have all been there, having a craving for a sweet something. The solution is a satisfying small quick nibble without a calorie overload. These treats are low in calories and will please any sweet palate.

These frozen bananas dipped in chocolate are healthy and refreshing treats for the summer. These super delicious bananas and will indulge any sweet cravings. It is gluten-free, Raw Vegan, soy free, wheat free and kid friendly.

Raw cacao powder in a healthy blend of avocado makes a delectable sweet treat with raw honey and coconut milk. This Mexican spiced chocolate mousse is a dairy free delight.

Sweet and Salty Bon Bons combine Peanut Butter Brownies with a chocolate drizzle and a sea salt sprinkle making a delectable sweet and low calorie chocolate bite.

A divine sweet treat. Spread a smooth cream cheese and peanut butter mixture between the fudge brownie halves o.

Bite size whole grain wheat cereal crispies wirh some maple are a satisfying crunch with low calories and a pinch of filling fiber too

Quick Pop Snacks

17. Raspberries

Packed with antioxidants, fiber, and potassium, raspberries are among the Cleveland Clinic’s list of 40 best foods for heart health. Research suggests they help lower blood pressure and boost good cholesterol, plus they’ll tide you over as a delicious snack.

18. Cherries

Stock these simple treats in your fridge for grab-and-go convenience. Each cherry has just 10 calories with no fat or cholesterol.

19. Popcorn

A family favorite popo away snack for all!

20. Sweet and Crunchy Rice cakes

Crunchy sweet rice snacks ,in addition to being low in sugar has no cholesterol or fat.

Some unexpected low calorie quick treats:

Frozen Grapes

Honeyed Yogurt

Spiced Orange with cinnamon

Grilled Pineapple

Stuffed Figs with Ricotta cheese and cinnamon

Nuts ‘n’ Berries

Dark Chocolate

