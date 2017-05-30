Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Currency depreciation in Nigeria, Egypt depresses Africa’s insurance premium – Vanguard

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Currency depreciation in Nigeria, Egypt depresses Africa's insurance premium
Vanguard
THERE are indications that currency devaluation is taking huge toll on Africa's insurance premium income as measured in USDollar terms. This was made known in the second edition of Africa Insurance Barometer market survey released by the African …
Nigeria Ranks Fifth Largest Insurance Market In AfricaLeadership Newspapers
What Africa can do for its own investment prospectsBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Ghana, South Africa to deepen trade, investment cooperationXinhua

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.