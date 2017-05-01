Currency Speculators Powering the Black Market, Says CBN – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Currency Speculators Powering the Black Market, Says CBN
The acting Director Corporate Communication, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Isaac Okorafor, has stated that currency speculators and corruption money have been powering the black market and not demand, stressing that this was discovered after an …
Forex: CBN's intervention to hit $4.6bn amidst apprehension over investors' window
New FX window: Sustainability 'll rev up activity in capital market — Ashiru
