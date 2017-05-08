Custodian and Allied Insurance grossed N5.33bn in 2016 – Daily Trust
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Custodian and Allied Insurance grossed N5.33bn in 2016
Daily Trust
Operations of Custodian and Allied Group Plc have reported a profit of N5.33 billion, an improved performance against the previous record. The profit-after-tax of the company rose by 26.91 per cent from N4.2 billion posted in 2015, even as its pre-tax …
Custodian pays 25k dividend
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!