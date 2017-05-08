Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Custodian and Allied Insurance grossed N5.33bn in 2016 – Daily Trust

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Custodian and Allied Insurance grossed N5.33bn in 2016
Daily Trust
Operations of Custodian and Allied Group Plc have reported a profit of N5.33 billion, an improved performance against the previous record. The profit-after-tax of the company rose by 26.91 per cent from N4.2 billion posted in 2015, even as its pre-tax
Custodian pays 25k dividendThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.