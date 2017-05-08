Custodian and Allied Insurance grossed N5.33bn in 2016

Daily Trust

Operations of Custodian and Allied Group Plc have reported a profit of N5.33 billion, an improved performance against the previous record. The profit-after-tax of the company rose by 26.91 per cent from N4.2 billion posted in 2015, even as its pre-tax …

Custodian pays 25k dividend The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »