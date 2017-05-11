Customs appoints 4 Acting DCGs, reconstitutes management

Nigeria Customs Service has reconstituted its management and announced some key appointments. Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, in a statement on Wednesday, said the service has appointed four Acting Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs) and seven Acting Assistant Comptroller-Generals (ACGs) to re-engineer the management for efficient service delivery. Attah said that the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

