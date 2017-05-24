Customs attains 75% automation, cuts inspection hour – Ali – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Customs attains 75% automation, cuts inspection hour – Ali
Daily Trust
The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) said Customs has attained 75 per cent automation level while cutting down inspection hours of imported items and papers processing at ports and airports to ease business operations. Col. Ali who …
We can't remain a dumping ground – Adeosun
Minister urges Africa Union DGs of Customs to facilitate movement of goods across borders
Minister tasks Customs on import levy
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!