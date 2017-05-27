Customs Car Crashes into Newly Acquired RRS Car On 3rd Mainland Bridge (Photos)

A Custom car Peugeot 406 with registration number CS479HQ, which was heading towards Oworoshoki had a burst tyre before it lost control and ran into RRS Nissan Almera, RRS390LA parked to check the crime situation on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Two officers were injured in the accident.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

