Customs intercept 440 pump action rifles at Tin-Can Port

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has intercepted 440 pieces of rifles at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos. About three months ago, the Federal Operations Unit of the service had intercepted 660 pieces of pump action rifles at Apapa port also in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Displaying the guns to newsmen […]

