Customs nabs 21 suspected smugglers in Owerri

By Udeme Clement

Owerri—The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri, of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has arrested 21 suspects for smuggling contraband items into the country, even as 25 cases recorded by the command are currently in court.

The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Uba, who disclosed this, said the suspects, who are currently in custody, must be charged to court to serve as a deterrent to other economic saboteurs.

He said: “In April, we made 15 seizures with a Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N865.5 million and underpayments recovery of N23.3million.

Meanwhile, the CAC has handed over the seized medicaments to the representative of National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Pharmacist Esther Itua, who lauded the service for efforts in safeguarding the health and safety of the nation.

The post Customs nabs 21 suspected smugglers in Owerri appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

