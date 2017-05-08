Pages Navigation Menu

Customs officer commits suicide in Abuja

A 44 year old Assistant Superintendent of Customs simply identified as Christian, allegedly committed suicide in Lungu Village, Gwarinpa, Abuja. According to reports, Christian was found dead dangling from a rope in his one room apartment. He reportedly locked himself in the home and killed himself. His reason for committing suicide is yet unknown. Confirming …

