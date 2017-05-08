Customs seizes over RM9mil worth of pangolin scales from Africa – The Star Online
|
The Star Online
|
Customs seizes over RM9mil worth of pangolin scales from Africa
The Star Online
SEPANG: The Customs Department has seized 712kg of pangolin scales worth approximately RM9.18mil in two raids at the Customs KLIA Cargo warehouse. Department assistant director-general (enforcement) Datuk Paddy Abd Halim said the scales were …
Malaysia seizes African pangolin scales worth $2.1 million
KLIA Customs seizes RM9 million record haul of Pangolin scales
Pangolin scales worth RM9m seized (Updated)
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!