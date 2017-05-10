Pages Navigation Menu

CUTE PHOTOS: Davido Cuddles Newly Born Daughter, Goes Shopping For Her

Posted on May 10, 2017

Sony Music Act, Davido Cuddles his Newborn Daughter, Hailey. You can see more photos of father and daughter on the link below. Davido and his US-based babymama, Amanda, welcomed their child, a girl named Hailey Veronica Adeleke, on May 9th. This is Davido’s second daughter, after his daughter Imade.

Hello. Add your message here.