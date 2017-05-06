Cute Photos Of Governor El-rufai Playing With His Children Siddique, Nasreen and Rabi’ah

Pictured below is the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai having fun with his children Siddique, Nasreen and Rabi’ah.The governor shared the photos and captioned: WEEKEND MOMENTS: Enjoying rare, restful moments with Abubakar Siddique, Nasreen and Rabi’ah……the youngest members of the @elrufai clan…….Alhamdulilah.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

