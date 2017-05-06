Cute Photos Of Governor El-rufai Playing With His Children Siddique, Nasreen and Rabi’ah
Pictured below is the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai having fun with his children Siddique, Nasreen and Rabi’ah.The governor shared the photos and captioned: WEEKEND MOMENTS: Enjoying rare, restful moments with Abubakar Siddique, Nasreen and Rabi’ah……the youngest members of the @elrufai clan…….Alhamdulilah.
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!