Cute Photos Of The Latest Couple In Town, Banky W And Adesua Etomi
Nigerian singer, Banky W who has kept his relationship private all the while has finally announced his engagement to his heartrob, Adesua Etomi. The announcement comes after the singer was reported to have proposed to the actress back in February, to which she said YES. The latest couple are the latest internet sensation as fans…
The post Cute Photos Of The Latest Couple In Town, Banky W And Adesua Etomi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!