CVR: INEC accuses Gov. Yahaya Bello of double registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (NAN) has accused the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello of double registration for Permanent Voter Card against electoral law. The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Prince Solomon Soyebi, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) on Thursday in Abuja. INEC stated that…

The post CVR: INEC accuses Gov. Yahaya Bello of double registration appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

