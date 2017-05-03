Pages Navigation Menu

Czech football federation boss arrested in police raids

Vanguard

Czech football federation boss arrested in police raids
Vanguard
Police swooped on the headquarters of the Czech football federation (FACR) and arrested its chairman in a series of simultaneous raids on Wednesday. Miroslav Pelta. Miroslav Pelta was picked up on allegations of embezzlement as police raided the FACR …
