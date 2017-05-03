Czech football federation boss arrested in police raids – Vanguard
Czech football federation boss arrested in police raids
Police swooped on the headquarters of the Czech football federation (FACR) and arrested its chairman in a series of simultaneous raids on Wednesday. Miroslav Pelta. Miroslav Pelta was picked up on allegations of embezzlement as police raided the FACR …
Czech police raid headquarters of soccer federation
