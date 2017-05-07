Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

D-day for aspirants as IEBC shuts door – Daily Nation

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

D-day for aspirants as IEBC shuts door
Daily Nation
IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba (right) and Chairman Wafula Chebukati address journalists at the agency's offices in Nairobi on January 31, 2017.The IEBC will on Monday close the door to new applications by aspirants seeking to be on the ballot in the August …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.