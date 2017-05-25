D10e Brings Disruptive Technology and Decentralization Event to Tel Aviv
Tel Aviv, IL – Decentralization, one of the hottest topics in technology, will be the focus of d10e’s first Mastermind Edition hosted in Israel on June 6, 2017. Twenty top-level thought leaders will gather at the Barclays RISE venue to share perspectives on emerging trends, concepts, and technologies associated with decentralization in blockchain technology, culture, … Continue reading D10e Brings Disruptive Technology and Decentralization Event to Tel Aviv
