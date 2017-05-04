Debate over Cabinet reshuffle between DA, Zuma begins today – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Debate over Cabinet reshuffle between DA, Zuma begins today
Independent Online
Pretoria – Legal arguments in the DA's urgent application to force President Jacob Zuma to provide it with the documents and record on which his decision was based to reshuffle his Cabinet, particularly for his reasons axing former finance minister …
