DA leader Maimane to address Workers’ Day rally in Cape Town – Citizen
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Citizen
|
DA leader Maimane to address Workers' Day rally in Cape Town
Citizen
The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, will on Monday morning address his party's Workers' Day rally at the Blue Downs Stadium in Cape Town. “This year South Africa celebrates the 23rd anniversary of Workers' Day, a day when we honour …
Full Speech: Mmusi Maimane's Workers' Day Remarks
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!