DA submits Paia application for Zuma energy adviser’s R149m Eskom contract – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
DA submits Paia application for Zuma energy adviser's R149m Eskom contract
Citizen
Supporters of the Democratic Alliance picket outside the SABC, 3 October 2016, in Auckland Park, following the SABC's disdain for a judgement of a court of law and the Public Protector. Picture: Michel Bega …
Zuma's energy advisor lands plum Eskom deal
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!