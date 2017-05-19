Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Ligue 1 champions Monaco have rejected a £64m (€75m) bid for star striker Kylian Mbappe from Liverpool and are holding out for £86m (€100m), though they would prefer to keep hold of the 18-year-old sensation for one more season. (Marca)

Real Madrid hope to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer, paving the way for Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti to join the newly-crowned Premier League champions – ahead of Real’s rivals Barcelona. (Don Balon)

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated Espanyol youth player Arnau Puigmal. The 16-year-old was voted Most Valuable Player at the recent Mediterranean International Cup. (Sport)

Neymar is reported to have told close friends that he wished he had joined Real Madrid rather than Barcelona. The Brazil forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United. (Don Balon)

Italy

Manchester United have launched a £34m (€40m) bid for Roma star Radja Nainggolan. The Belgium international had been a target for Chelsea, but Jose Mourinho is thought to have made the 29-year-old one of his top summer targets. Nainggolan wants an improved deal but sporting director Monchi is reluctant to offer the midfielder new terms. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Another player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, Dries Mertens, is close to signing a new deal at Napoli, extending his current deal from 2018 to 2020. (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina’s executive president Mario Cognigni has admitted that ifFederico Bernardeschi chooses to leave La Viola this summer there isn’t much the club can do. “Unfortunately, the rules of football nowadays see the clubs often have to succumb to the players’ choices,” Cognigni said. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan have joined Arsenal and Juventus in the race to sign Lyon’s 22-year-old midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The Frenchman has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Real Madrid have identified Monaco’s Bernardo Silva as the ideal replacement for James Rodriguez, should the Colombian move to Manchester United and they prove unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Eden Hazard. (Le10Sport)

Marseille are interested in taking Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan next season. The 22-year-old centre-back has made just nine Premier League appearances for Antonio Conte’s side this season. (L’Equipe)

Portugal

Chelsea midfielder Willian has said he continues to have a “special relationship” with Jose Mourinho and that the pair remain friends.Manchester United transfer rumours have surrounded the Brazilian since the Portuguese manager took over at Old Trafford. (A Bola)

Manchester City are preparing a double swoop for Sporting Lisbon pair Gelson Martins and William Carvalho, but the Portuguese club will demand £77m (€90m) to make it happen. (Record)

Germany

Yaya Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk has said Bayern Munich would “be a suitable club for his level”, should the Ivorian leave Manchester City this summer. (Sport Bild)

