Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Zinedine Zidane has made signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante a Real Madrid transfer target this summer. The French international has made his interest in the newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year clear to Real president Florentino Perez. (Don Balon)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confirmed he will sit down with the club’s board to discuss his future on Monday. The Argentine has been in charge since 2011 and led the club to the La Liga title in 2014, as well as reaching two Champions League finals. (Sport)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is determined to make a major statement this summer by signing both Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez and Juventus star Paulo Dybala. (Don Balon)

Italy

Outgoing Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta was offered to AC Milan but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement, paving the way for the Argentine to join West Ham for free. Zabaleta, 32, signed for City in 2008 and helped them to two Premier League titles. (Calcomercatoweb)

AC Milan will launch an ambitious bid to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The Rossoneri are prepared to place a big-money bid to try and lure the former Juventus forward back to Serie A. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda is expected to re-join Marseille this summer after a disappointing season in England. The Premier League side are demanding £4.2m (€5m). (L’Equipe)

Portugal

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign highly-rated Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo. Semedo is also a Manchester City transfer target and would cost around £34.3m (€40m). (O Jogo)

Germany

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he will settle his Borussia Dortmund future next week after edging out Bayern Munich rival Robert Lewandowski for the Bundesliga Golden Boot. (Bild)

