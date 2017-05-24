Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to offer Antoine Griezmann a bumper deal to convince him to move to England. The French international could be offered €14m (£12m) a year – around £230,000 a week. (Marca)

Alvaro Morata, a known target for Chelsea and Manchester United, is moving closer to a deal with AC Milan. The Italian giants are looking to rebuild for the future and the 24-year-old Spaniard – who speaks Italian – sees them as the best place to gain first-team football. (Marca)

Real Madrid are ready to rival Atletico Madrid for the signing of Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos. The 20-year-old has been linked with Manchester City in the past, but Pep Guardiola is thought to have dropped his interest. Real hope he could follow in the footsteps of Marco Asensio and make a first-team impact. (AS)

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, on loan at AC Milan, has said he wants to talk to expected new Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde, before deciding whether or not to return to the Catalan club in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Juventus will set about ambitious transfer plans after the UEFA Champions League final. Former Manchester United transfer target Renato Sanches is on their hitlist but they dream of landing either Andres Iniesta or Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are set to confirm Luciano Spalletti as their new coach and he already has drawn up a wishlist. Spalletti wants to keep Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozović and then target his former player Antonio Rudiger, also linked with Chelsea in the past. (Corriere dello Sport)

As well as making contact with Monaco over the possibility of signing Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappé, Juventus have Tiemoué Bakayoko – wanted by Chelsea – Fabinho, a target for Manchester City, and Thomas Lemar – linked with Arsenal – in their sights. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Former Arsenal target, midfielder Leon Goretzka, has apparently agreed to swap Schalke for Bayern Munich this summer. The 22-year-old has picked up five goals and five assists this season and is out of contract in 2018. (Sport Bild)

France

Diego Simeone recently admitted that ‘several clubs are interested in the best goalkeeper in the world.’ It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain are very interested in paying Atletico Madrid around €60m for Jan Oblak’s services. (Le10Sport)

After a successful spell on loan at Marseille, Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis is receiving interest from Turkish side Galatasaray. The Istanbul club are ready to offer him around £1m a year. (L’Equipe)

Portugal

A long-time target for Tottenham Hotspur, it is believed that RB Leipzig have made a €15m bid for Portuguese winger Bruma, playing at Galatasaray. After qualifying for the Champions League, the German club are looking to strengthen and have offered the player a contract worth €6m a year. (O Jogo)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

