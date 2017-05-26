Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Jose Mourinho has named his price for goalkeeper David de Gea. The Portuguese boss wants €75m (£65m) from Real Madrid for the Spaniard, or rumoured Chelsea target Alvaro Morata plus €25m (£21.7m). Although it seems the striker is set on a move to AC Milan. (Marca)

Arsenal striker Lucas Pérez will hold talks with Arsenal this summer says his agent. The player is unhappy with the lack of minutes he received and his priority would be to return to Deportivo if the situation doesn’t look like improving. (Marca)

Unsure about his future in Paris, Blaise Matuidi could join Manchester United this summer. Their Europa League win and subsequent Champions League football has opened the door for the French midfielder to join Paul Pogba and possibly Antoine Griezmann for next season. (AS)

Italy

Angel Di Maria could be moving to Inter Milan in the summer. The Nerazzurri are offering Paris Saint-Germain €50m, that’s more than Juventus.Manchester United transfer target Ivan Perisic could move in the opposite direction. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea transfer target Franck Kessie is close to signing for AC Milan, the clubs have already had talks and a medical is on the horizon. They are also interested in Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso, but he looks set to move to Inter or Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has informed Borussia Dortmund of his desire to leave the club this summer. It is thought that BVB will demand €85m for the Manchester City target, but Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG are also very interested. (Bild)

France

Eliaquim Mangala will not be part of Manchester City’s plans next season. On loan at Valencia, the French defender’s entourage has been told by Txiki Begiristain that he doesn’t fit into Pep Guardiola’s plans. He will cost around €20m, which would rule out a permanent move to Valencia. (L’Equipe

Nice are unclear whether or not Mario Balotelli will sign an extension on his initial one-year deal and it has emerged that Marseille could be an option for the former Liverpool striker. They are looking for a replacement for Bafetimbi Gomis and the Italian striker has paid tribute to the OM fans in the past. (Le10Sport)

Portugal

After talks with FC Porto this week, former Hull City boss Marco Silva looks set to turn down a move to Portugal because he wants to continue his career in the Premier League. Crystal Palace are the most likely destination. (O Jogo)

