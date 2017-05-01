Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

Manchester United might lose out on top target Andrea Belotti to Premier League rivals Chelsea, as the Italian striker, who has an £84m release clause in his Torino contract, will only consider moving to a club that can give him Champions League football. (Sky Sport Italia)

Sampdoria’s gifted 21-year-old Croatian forward Patrik Schick is attracting strong interest from the Premier League, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all chasing his signature. Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are also weighing up a move for the youngster who has scored 11 goals in the Italian top flight this term. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma were thought to be leading the chase for Atalanta’s powerful 20-year-old midfielder Franck Kessie, who is also a Chelsea transfer target, but it now appears that AC Milan have stolen a march on the Giallorossi by agreeing personal terms with the Ivory Coast international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan’s superstar teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been linked to Manchester United, will be out of contract in just over a year’s time, and there is a “surreal silence” over the possibility of the 18-year-old renewing with the Rossoneri. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan have made Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero a lucrative two-year contract offer. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Spain

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, a reported Real Madrid transfer target, has angered the European champions by messaging some of his former Atletico Madrid team-mates telling them they will beat their cross-city rivals in the Champions League semi-final this week. (Diario Gol)

After a disappointing quarter-final exit from the Champions League, Barcelona are set to spend big this summer, with Atletico Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez, Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Marco Verratti all on their wish list. The reigning Spanish champions will have to sell before they can buy, though. (AS) France Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny has emerged as a Manchester City transfer target, while Ligue 1 side Marseille would like to take the 31-year-old back to France. (Telefoot) Portugal Inter Milan have firmed up their interest in Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, and will formulate an offer for the 22-year-old Manchester United target, who has a €60m release clause, in the coming days. (Record)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

