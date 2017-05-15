Daily Times awards: List of awardees unveiled

What may turn out to be the biggest media award in Nigerian history is set for Abuja, the nation’s capital city as Daily Times of Nigeria formally unveils names of those considered worthy of its recognition. The award ceremony is part of activities to mark the 91st anniversary of Nigeria’s foremost newspaper. In a statement […]

Daily Times awards: List of awardees unveiled

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

