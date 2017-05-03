Dalung Congratulates Wrestling Champions

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has congratulated Nigeria’s team to the just concluded Senior African Wrestling Championship held in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Minister commended the team when the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali visited him in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We are proud of your display of excellence at the African Wrestling Championship in Morocco. We know how difficult it was to access funds to prepare and compete in the championship, but the Ministry of Youth and Sports will always do its best to ensure that athletes representing the country are adequately prepared and taken care of”.

Barrister Dalung seized the opportunity to praise the Wrestling Federation’s President Daniel Igali for his immense contributions to wrestling in the country.

“Good leadership is key and fundamental to development. I want to congratulate the President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation for his resilience and sacrifice for these wrestlers. You cannot dispute his passion for the development of wrestling in the country. I have no doubt these athletes will be nurtured and kept for the commonwealth games. I want to charge you all to keep working for the success of not only your chosen field but also for the pride of our great country.”

Team Nigeria won 8 gold medals and 2 silver at the African championship.

