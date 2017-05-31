Dalung Warns Against Anti-election Activities

The Ministry of Youth & Sport Development has called on presidents of dissolved boards of sports federations to desist from undermining the laid-down processes for the forthcoming elections into the sport federations and abide by the rules and guidelines adopted by stakeholders of the various sports and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

The minister, Solomon Dalung, gave the advice yesterday in Abuja, while maintaining the ministry’s commitment to produce democratically-elected sports federations.

“The boards of all the federations have been dissolved. There is no autonomous board or federation anywhere. The boards are funded by the Federal Government and are on the Federal Government’s budget. Anybody involved or trying to disturb the public peace will have the law agencies to contend with. The date of all sports federations’ elections, including the zonal representatives, vice-presidents and presidents remains June 13, 2017.”

Also, Dalung warned that anybody contributing money or doing business with any of the out-gone presidents of the dissolved federations’ boards at this time, was doing so at his or her own risk, as all boards have been dissolved with the secretaries holding forte till the elections.

“Those heating up the sports space are those government nominees who were hand-picked to serve on the various boards. The election format has since changed and every contestant must abide by the adopted guidelines. The date has been fixed for June 13, 2017. Any other activity outside the programme of the supervising ministry is illegal and anyone who heats up the polity or tries to undermine the government will have the law enforcement agencies to contend with,” he pledged.

The post Dalung Warns Against Anti-election Activities appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

