Dalung warns against anti-election activities

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports says it has come to its notice that some former Presidents of dissolved boards of sports federations are planning to undermine the laid down process for the forthcoming elections into National Sports Federations and has advised all contestants to abide by the rules and guidelines adopted by stakeholders of the various sports and the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

The Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung gave the advice yesterday in Abuja while maintaining the Ministry’s commitment to producing democratically elected Sports Federations.

Barrister Dalung reiterated that all sports Federations’ boards have been dissolved after the expiration of their four-year term and remain so to make way for credible elections.

“The boards of all the federations have been dissolved. There is no autonomous board or Federation anywhere. The boards are funded by the federal government and are on federal government’s budget. Anybody involved or trying to disturb the public peace will have the law agencies to contend with. The date of all sports federations’ elections including the Zonal representatives, Vice Presidents and Presidents remains June 13, 2017.”

The Minister also warned that anybody contributing money or doing business with any of the outgone Presidents of the dissolved federations’ boards at this time, does so at his or her own risk as all boards have been dissolved with the Secretaries holding forth till the elections.

Barrister Dalung restated that the ministry will do everything in its capacity to ensure a level playing field for all contestants where all shall be given equal opportunities to realize their ambition to contest the elections.

The post Dalung warns against anti-election activities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

