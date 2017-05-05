Damage to U.S. Crops Won’t End the Global Wheat Glut – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
|
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
|
Damage to U.S. Crops Won't End the Global Wheat Glut
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
A U.S. snowstorm that sent wheat prices surging this week on concerns about crop damage will do little to stop global inventories piling up. World stockpiles of the grain will reach the highest level in 17 years by the end of next season, according to …
Nigeria's inflation rate to drop to 17.11% in April – FSDH
Global meat prices grow despite overall food decline
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!