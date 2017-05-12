Pages Navigation Menu

Damilola Adegbite Attoh reveals “Scary” Surgery Experience

Posted on May 12, 2017

Actress and fitness advocate Damilola Adegbite Attoh has revealed a recent surgery experience which she described as “scary and eye-opening”. Here is what she shared on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself in a hospital bed. “Flashing back” to a few weeks ago, going into and out of surgery. That was one of the most […]

The post Damilola Adegbite Attoh reveals “Scary” Surgery Experience appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

