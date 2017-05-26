Dana Promotes Entrepreneurship with Reality TV Show

Dana Air has introduced youth development and entrepreneurship in Nigeria and has started a partnership with Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E) Reality TV Show.

This was disclosed by the Communications Manager of Dana Air, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, who explained that the airline is also partnering Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment Nigeria (AYEEN), to identify budding entrepreneurs with exceptional ideas and help showcase their potential to the world.’

“As a responsible corporate organisation, we are committed to helping young entrepreneurs actualise their aspirations and we believe there is no better way to reduce crime rate, and unemployment than supporting initiatives like this.”

He noted that the airline has been in the forefront of youth development in Nigeria and only recently, the airline introduced special fares for members of the National Youth Service Corps and students as part of the airline’s way of supporting the efforts of the government and their parents.

Also, commenting on the partnership, the Regional Manager of Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs, Mrs. Joy Michael who said that Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs and its 12 million members, is where the world connects with Africa’s young and fast growing number of entrepreneurs. A.Y.E has successfully expanded to 20 African countries including the United States and England with world’s most successful businessmen and women as the trustee honorary members and executives to the organisation.

She stated that A.Y.E in the last four years has identified, showcased and equipped budding and emerging entrepreneurs with relevant resources to either commence or scale up their businesses.”

Michael said: “Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE) is happy that one of Nigeria’s most creative and youth-conscious airline Dana Air, is partnering with us and we encourage other well-meaning brands to come on board, as this promises to be bigger and exciting. The reality show is to influence start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprise to see the possibility of venturing into new business opportunities and scaling their existing businesses.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

