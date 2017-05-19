Dancing With the Stars And ‘The Bachelor’ Spinoffs Coming To ABC

ABC has ordered new spinoffs of Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelor for next season.

‘Bachelor Winter Games’ will launch in February opposite the Olympics, while ‘Dancing With the Stars Junior’ will bow in the spring.

Dancing With the Stars Junior becomes the latest kids-focused take on unscripted following the breakout success of NBC’s Little Big Shots, Fox’s MasterChef Junior and other franchises featuring children, including Lip Sync Battle Junior, which is also in the works.

The series will pair celebrity kids and kids of celebrities with professional junior ballroom dancers to perform choreographed routines. They will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, who will be announced later.

ABC seems fully committed to reality TV next season: They’re also reviving American Idol, with a planned midseason debut.

