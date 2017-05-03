Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dangerous cabal has hijacked Buhari’s government – Group

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Coalition of Democrats has claimed that a “dangerous cabal” has succeeded in hijacking the government due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health. Addressing a press conference in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Tuesday, Melvin Ejeh, executive director of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) and Charles Okoroji of the Action Against Oppression […]

Dangerous cabal has hijacked Buhari’s government – Group

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.