Dangerous Politics Of Buhari’s Health – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Dangerous Politics Of Buhari's Health
Leadership Newspapers
I don't know if protocol will permit it. But it would not be a bad idea for the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, to visit President Muhammadu Buhari at the London hospital where the Nigerian president is being treated. She has a story to share …
PMB and the limits of endurance
How I wish you were dead
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!