Dangote dissociates company from “Happy World Meal Gate” ponzi scheme

The Dangote Group has raised alarm over a Ponzi scheme in circulation alleging partnership between the “Dangote brand, Nestle, PZ Cussons and other reputable food processing companies” in launching a multi-level marketing initiative that intends to “fight hunger, poverty and stop recession” by paying participants in food. The group in a release said: “Contrary to […]

Dangote dissociates company from “Happy World Meal Gate” ponzi scheme

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

