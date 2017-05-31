Dangote is investing $1 billion in rice cultivation in five Nigerian states to boost food self-sufficiency – Ventures Africa
|
Ventures Africa
|
Dangote is investing $1 billion in rice cultivation in five Nigerian states to boost food self-sufficiency
Ventures Africa
The Dangote Group has announced that it will be investing $1 billion in rice cultivation in five Nigerian states to boost food self-sufficiency. This was made known at the just concluded 2017 Gateway Trade fair which was held in Abeokuta, with the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!