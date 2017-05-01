Dangote Sugar targets N106bn investment in 4 yrs – Vanguard
Vanguard
Dangote Sugar targets N106bn investment in 4 yrs
The chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery, DSR Plc, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has said that the company will invest up to N106 billion in the next four years to bolster its operations. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Dangote made the disclosure …
