Dangote, Taraba review MoU on sugar factory

By John Mkom

Jalingo—THE Dangote Group, yesterday, reviewed its Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Taraba State government for the production of sugar in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

While signing the reviewed MoU at Government House, Jalingo, Governor Darius Ishaku said the other processes of the agreement were completed over 13 years ago during the administration of Rev. Jolly Nyame.

Ishaku explained that the state government had taken its time to review the MoU because of the challenges facing the Lau Sugar Company in the last 13 years.

Earlier, Project Manager, Dangote Group, Mr. Joseph Makonjo, who represented the President, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the event, confirmed that all grey areas in the documents had been addressed.

The post Dangote, Taraba review MoU on sugar factory appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

