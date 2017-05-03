Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote, Taraba review MoU on sugar factory

By John Mkom

Jalingo—THE Dangote Group, yesterday, reviewed its Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Taraba State government for the production of sugar in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

While signing the reviewed MoU at Government House, Jalingo, Governor Darius Ishaku said the other processes of the agreement were completed over 13 years ago during the administration of Rev. Jolly Nyame.

Ishaku explained that the state government had taken its time to review the MoU because of the challenges facing the Lau Sugar Company in the last 13 years.

Earlier, Project Manager, Dangote Group, Mr. Joseph Makonjo, who represented the President, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, at the event, confirmed that all grey areas in the documents had been addressed.

