Dangote to invest $450M in Sugar production in Niger State

The nation’s drive towards self sufficiency in Sugar production will soon be attained as Dangote conglomerate concludes plans to establish a $450 million Sugar refinery plant in Niger State The Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Company, Engineer Abdullahi Sule disclosed this to news men in Minna, the Niger State capital after a brief meeting with the State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello in his office. Sule who led a team of experts from Dangote group to the meeting in Government House, Minna said the meeting was to brief the governor on the progress made so far on the proposed Sugar and Rice schemes to be sited in the state by the group. According to Sule, sites for both the Sugar cane plantation and the refinery have been identified while the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Niger State government, the community hosting the schemes and the group is being perfected.

