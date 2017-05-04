Pages Navigation Menu

Dani Carvajal Could Miss Rest Of The Season With Hamstring Injury

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid have confirmed that Dani Carvajal suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Dani Carvajal limped off towards the end of the first half  at the Bernabeu, and did not emerge for the second 45 minutes as Nacho slotted into right-back position

Los Blancos have revealed that the Spain international suffered a “grade two hamstring injury in his right leg”, which could rule him out for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical team he has been diagnosed with a grade two hamstring injury in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” read the statement.

