Daniel K Daniel hooked!

By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actor and Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner, Daniel K Daniel, who was hitherto alleged to be in sizzling romance with the widow of the late broadcaster, Charles Bruce Chukwuma popularly known as Chaz B, has finally dumped the singles club. He is set to wed his long-time girl friend, Teena.

The dark-skinned hunk popped the big question during his birthday party which took place during the week. His beautiful girlfriend who happens to be a makeup artist said a resounding ‘yes’ to the excitement of all present.

Daniel K Daniel and Teena have been dating for a while, but kept their romance on the low to avoid controversies.

Inside Nollywood gathered that the love birds are planning an exotic wedding in two months time.

