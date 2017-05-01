Daniel Sturridge Not Feeling Loved At Liverpool -Stuart Pearce

Stuart Pearce believes Daniel Sturridge may still have a future at Liverpool, if the striker believes he is wanted at Anfield.

Sturridge has started only five Premier League games this season but could feature tonight in the Monday Night clash against Watford.

“He [Sturridge] would probably want to know what’s happening with him from his manager’s [Klopp] point of view,” Pearce said on Sky Sports News HQ.

“He’s been in and out through injury. He’s been in and out through form. You know he can score goals.

“I think he’s the type of lad who needs to be loved a little bit and I’m not sure he’s feeling the love at the moment at Liverpool and his future will be interesting come the summer.”

