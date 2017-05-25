Danjuma, Kachikwu, Sanusi, others nominated for peace, empowerment award

By Charles Kumolu

FORMER Chief of Defense Staff, Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma, retd; Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi would be among those to be honoured by the Organization for Global Youth Peace Empowerment and Development (OGYPEDI) for their efforts at peacemaking and youth empowerment.

The group’s National Coordinator, Mr. Japhet Omene, who said this during the organisation’s Bia annual Peace Conference in Kaduna said the nominees had through their actions supported the promotion of peace in Nigeria.

The statement reads: ‘’ Those nominated for the award were nominated based on their achievements in the area of peace building and youth empowerment across the country. Others nominated for the award include, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu Mr. Dakuku Peterside,Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, Imam of Abuja Central Mosque, Ustadz Musa Muhammed, Dein of Agbor,HRM Benjamin Ikenchuku, Hon Omosede Igbinedion,Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Igho Charles Sanomi,Pastor Joshua Iginla ,Folorunsho Alakija and Vice Chancellor Bowen University, Prof Matthews Ojo.”

The group further pledged to support the Buhari administration in the area of youth empowerment and development through the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in other to drastically reduce the rate of hardship currently affecting youths in the country.

The post Danjuma, Kachikwu, Sanusi, others nominated for peace, empowerment award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

