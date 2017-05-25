Dano Emphasizes the Nutritional Value of Milk to Fight Malnutrition in Nigeria as it Commemorates the 2017 World Milk Day

TG Arla, makers of Dano, nutritional milk for children and adults has initiated a strategic partnership with Nutrition Society of Nigeria to fight malnutrition in the country. The strategic partnership was arrived at during a press briefing to announce the theme of the World Milk Day 2017, ‘Raise a Glass’ in Lagos and the roles of […]

The post Dano Emphasizes the Nutritional Value of Milk to Fight Malnutrition in Nigeria as it Commemorates the 2017 World Milk Day appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

