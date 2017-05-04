Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Attempting Crucial Break
Key Highlights Dash price remained above the all-important $88 support area against the US Dollar, and looks set for more gains. The DASH/USD pair is currently attempting a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $100 on the hourly chart of (data feed from Poloniex). A successful close above the $100-101 levels … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Attempting Crucial Break
The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Attempting Crucial Break appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!