Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Attempts Crucial Break

Key Highlights Dash price after a decline towards the $78 level against the US Dollar found support and started a recovery. The DASH/USD pair is currently attempting to settle above a major bearish trend line at $90 on the hourly chart (data feed from Poloniex). The price is now above the 100 hourly simple moving … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Attempts Crucial Break

The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Attempts Crucial Break appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

