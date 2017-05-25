Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD May Correct Further

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Dash price after testing $150 against the US Dollar found resistance and started a downside move. The DASH/USD pair is currently correcting lower, and broke a bullish trend line at $140 on the hourly chart (data feed from Poloniex). There is a chance of an extended correction towards the $125 level if sellers … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD May Correct Further

The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD May Correct Further appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.